NYC Schools Meet Deadline To Remove Contaminated Lighting

Federal environmental officials say New York City has met a Dec. 31 deadline for removing light fixtures containing the toxic chemicals known as PCBs from public schools.

The Environmental Protection Agency says removing the fixtures protects children and staff members at 883 school buildings from potentially harmful carcinogens.

The EPA says replacing the aging lights also boosts energy efficiency by 30 to 50 percent.

New York City officials agreed to complete the PCB cleanup by Dec. 31, 2016 after first saying they needed until the end of 2021.

The administration of former Mayor Michael Bloomberg tried to get a federal lawsuit over the timeline for replacing the light fixtures dismissed.

The judge refused to dismiss the lawsuit and the city agreed to the expedited timetable during mediation.

