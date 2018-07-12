NYC Soldier Was Army Division's 1st Combat Loss In WWI

By 5 hours ago
  • NYS Military Museum, Saratoga Springs
    NYS Military Museum, Saratoga Springs
    WikiMedia Commons

A century ago this week, the New York National Guard's 27th Division lost its first soldier in combat in World War I.

According to historians at the New York State Military Museum in Saratoga Springs, Robert Friedman of New York City was killed during a German artillery barrage in Belgium on July 13, 1918. The 22-year-old private was serving in an engineer regiment in the division, which was mobilized a year earlier for wartime service.

Friedman was the first of the division's 1,791 soldiers who would be killed in action. More than 9,000 others would be wounded before the war ended in November 1918.

The 27th Division fought in some of the war's bloodiest battles, including the offensive that breached German defenses known as the Hindenburg Line in September 1918.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Tags: 
WWI
New York State Military Museum

Related Content

NY Soldier’s WWI Dog Tag Found In French Flea Market

By Mar 21, 2016
France
By NuclearVacuum

A World War I dog tag belonging to a soldier from upstate New York has been found by a military memorabilia collector in France.

Schumer: Bring WWI Hero's Medal Of Honor To His NY Hometown

By Jul 16, 2015
WWI hero Henry Johnson is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
Public Domain

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer wants the New York National Guard to bring the Medal of Honor posthumously awarded to World War I soldier Sgt. Henry Johnson of Albany upstate to be put on public display.