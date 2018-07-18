NYCLU Criticizes School District's Re-Registration Plans

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
The New York Civil Liberties Union is taking issue with a school district’s plan to re-register students.

The NYCLU is calling on the New Rochelle School District in Westchester County to reconsider a plan to require all students to present documents to re-register. On the district’s web site, according to a q-and-a page, the plan is to re-register high school students before the fall and the remainder throughout the school year, to ensure students are district residents and eligible to attend. The NYCLU is concerned that the impact of the re-registration process may discriminate against homeless students, those from low-income households, immigrants and students of color. The NYCLU says that having to present the required documents may discourage parents from attempting to register their otherwise eligible children.

New Rochelle
New Rochelle School District
NYCLU
New York Civil Liberties Union
re-register

