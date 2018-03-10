NYPIRG Student Leader Conference Features Former Mayor

By Allison Dunne 4 hours ago
  • Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner
    wikipedia

The New York Public Interest Research Group will hold its annual spring student leader conference Saturday at a SUNY school in the Hudson Valley. The keynote speaker is a former Democratic mayor from upstate.

Stephanie Miner will deliver the lunchtime keynote speech on civic engagement at NYPIRG’s conference at SUNY Purchase in Westchester County. Miner, visiting scholar at New York University's Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, will speak about the importance of involvement in civic affairs, especially for young people. Each semester, NYPIRG holds a statewide Student Leader Conference at a New York college campus. An estimated 100 students will participate in a variety of workshops and issue briefings; listen to advocates speak about grassroots activism and social change; and network with peers from across the state.

Tags: 
nypirg
stephanie miner
SUNY Purchase

Related Content

NYPIRG Unveils Water Monitoring Website

By Jun 1, 2017
New York State has 2,324 active community-based public water systems that collectively provide the tap water to about 80% of the state’s population, or 16 million people.

The New York Public Interest Research Group has opened an online database giving residents a shortcut to accessing federal and state test results for contaminants in drinking water.

Report Finds Delays In Oil Spill Clean Ups In New York

By Apr 21, 2017
NYPIRG's Blair Horner and Toxic Targeting's Walter Hang present documents on unfinished oil spill clean ups in New York.
Karen DeWitt

Environmental advocates say that New York state officials could do a better job of cleaning up pollution sites caused by the fossil fuels industry that they say in some cases, have dragged on for decades. Governor Andrew Cuomo’s environmental aides are defending their record.

Lawmakers At Capitol Discuss Push To Require Lead Testing In All Public Schools

By Jun 7, 2016
New York League of Conservation Voters Director of Public Policy and Government Relations Christopher Goeken
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Concerned about children's exposure to lead found in drinking water, lawmakers met with reporters today at the state capitol in Albany to discuss a last-minute push to require lead testing in all public schools.