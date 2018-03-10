NYPIRG Student Leader Conference Features Former Mayor

The New York Public Interest Research Group will hold its annual spring student leader conference Saturday at a SUNY school in the Hudson Valley. The keynote speaker is a former Democratic mayor from upstate.

Stephanie Miner will deliver the lunchtime keynote speech on civic engagement at NYPIRG’s conference at SUNY Purchase in Westchester County. Miner, visiting scholar at New York University's Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, will speak about the importance of involvement in civic affairs, especially for young people. Each semester, NYPIRG holds a statewide Student Leader Conference at a New York college campus. An estimated 100 students will participate in a variety of workshops and issue briefings; listen to advocates speak about grassroots activism and social change; and network with peers from across the state.