NYRA Adopts New Logo

The New York Racing Association, now returned to a private non-profit organization, has unveiled a new logo.

NYRA was released from state control as part of New York’s FY 2018 budget.

To go with the change in structure, the agency that oversees thoroughbred racing operations at Belmont, Aqueduct and Saratoga has adopted a new corporate logo.

Unveiled during the weekend’s Stars & Stripes Racing Festival at Belmont, the new logo features a red, white, and blue color scheme. It depicts a white horse under “NYRA” on a blue shield with red trim.

The logo will be displayed on at all three tracks, programs, and all NYRA digital properties and applications.