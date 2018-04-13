NYS AG's Office To Hold Gun Buyback In White Plains

The New York state Attorney General’s office will hold a gun buyback in Westchester County Friday.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says the gun buyback in White Plains will accept, with no questions asked, working and non-working unloaded weapons in exchange for compensation on site, in the form of prepaid debit cards. The gun buyback is from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Mt. Hope AME Zion Church on Lake Street. The payout is $25 for non-working or antique firearms; $75 for rifles and shotguns; $100 for handguns; and $150 for assault weapons. Schneiderman says his office has sponsored more than a dozen gun buybacks statewide since 2013, with nearly 1,600 guns turned in.