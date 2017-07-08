NYS Assemblyman Says To Focus On Ethics Reform

By Allison Dunne 2 minutes ago

With the New York state legislative session wrapped up in Albany, an assemblyman from the Hudson Valley says there is at least one big piece of unfinished business.

Democratic Assemblyman Frank Skartados says it was worthwhile being called back to Albany for a special session to tie up loose ends, but more needs to be done, including ethics reform.

“I think the public demands it and we have a responsibility to respond in a serious way that people can feel confident about the representatives that go in Albany to represent them or in Washington, for that matter.”

He says ethics reform must include campaign finance reform, public financing specifically, to be effective.

“Until we limit influences from outside, nothing serious is going to happen.”

Assemblyman Frank Skartados
ethics reform
campaign finance reform

