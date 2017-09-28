Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

NYS Bar Association Decides To Back Constitutional Convention

By Brian Shields 9 minutes ago

Sharon Stern Gerstman
Credit Sharon Stern Gerstman

Groups that often find themselves on opposite sides of political debates have come together this year to oppose a constitutional convention in New York. The group New Yorkers Against Corruption includes the NYS Conservative Party, a number of labor unions, Right to Life, Planned Parenthood, and local GOP and Democratic party chapters. But the New York State Bar Association is urging New Yorkers to vote "yes" on the issue this election day. Bar Association President Sharon Stern Gerstman explains the group's thinking.

Tags: 
Constitutional Convention
The New York State Bar Association

Related Content

Stephen Gottlieb: Should We Have A New National Constitutional Convention?

By Stephen Gottlieb Jul 11, 2017

There have been calls for a new national constitutional convention. They are generally cast as calls for a convention to do something specific, rather than open-ended authority to propose changes. There is an argument about whether those calls fit the constitutional definition of state initiated calls for a convention and what such a convention might do, But clearly many states think they are valid and have proposed a new convention. Indeed such calls may be only a few states shy of the required two-thirds of the states, depending on how many calls are deemed valid. So I think we should talk about it. I’ll spare you the technical argument and focus on the issues.

Cuomo Has Reservations About A Constitutional Convention

By Jul 5, 2017
Governor Andrew Cuomo
Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo

Add Governor Andrew Cuomo’s name to the list of state politicians wary of holding a constitutional convention.  Voters get to decide this November whether New York should hold the event.

Supporters Want NY Constitutional Convention Question On Front Of Ballots

By Jun 2, 2017
WAMC

Supporters of a constitutional convention in New York say the amendment deserves prominent placement on the November ballot. Opponents say the entire idea is too risky, and that the state should skip it.

Adirondack Interests Discuss Potential Constitutional Convention

By Apr 28, 2017
Adirondack Park sign
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Every 20 years, New Yorkers are given the opportunity for a constitutional convention. A referendum will be on the ballot in November asking voters if one should be held.  Groups are lining up on each side.  Several environmental organizations are opposed to the convention because they are concerned that a key protection for the Adirondacks and Catskills could be eliminated.

The Epic Struggle Between Individual Liberty And The Common Good

By Mar 24, 2016

  The struggle between individual rights and the good of the community as a whole has been the basis of nearly every major disagreement in the history of the United States, from the debates at the Constitutional Convention and in the run up to the Civil War to the fights surrounding the agendas of the Federalists, the Progressives, the New Dealers, the civil rights movement, and the Tea Party.

In American Character, Colin Woodard traces these two key strands in American politics through the four centuries of the nation’s existence.