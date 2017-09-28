NYS Bar Association Decides To Back Constitutional Convention

Groups that often find themselves on opposite sides of political debates have come together this year to oppose a constitutional convention in New York. The group New Yorkers Against Corruption includes the NYS Conservative Party, a number of labor unions, Right to Life, Planned Parenthood, and local GOP and Democratic party chapters. But the New York State Bar Association is urging New Yorkers to vote "yes" on the issue this election day. Bar Association President Sharon Stern Gerstman explains the group's thinking.