NY's Barge Canal Designated As National Landmark

By 1 hour ago
  • Facebook

The New York State Barge Canal has been designated as a National Historic Landmark by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced the designation on Wednesday. The New York Democrat had sought the national recognition, saying it will spur economic growth across the upstate region and honor the canal system's place in the nation's heritage.

Gillibrand says the canal shaped the course of settlement from the Northeast to the Great Plains and established New York City as the nation's premiere seaport and commercial center.

The 525-mile Barge Canal extends through Albany, Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo. It includes the Erie, Oswego, Cayuga-Seneca and Champlain canals. Construction on the oldest, the Erie Canal, was started 200 years ago this July 4 in Rome in central New York.

© 2017 AP

Tags: 
erie canal
Champlain Canal
cayuga-seneca canal
oswego canal
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

Related Content

The Book Show #1468 - Jack Kelly

By Sep 6, 2016
Book Cover - Heaven's Ditch

  The technological marvel of its age, The Erie Canal, grew out of a sudden fit of inspiration. Proponents didn’t just dream – they built a 360 mile waterway entirely by hand and largely through wilderness.

Jack Kelly tells the story in his book, Heaven’s Ditch

God, Gold, And Murder On The Erie Canal

By Jul 13, 2016
Book Cover - Heaven's Ditch

The technological marvel of its age, the Erie Canal grew out of a sudden fit of inspiration. Proponents didn't just dream; they built a 360-mile waterway entirely by hand and largely through wilderness. As excitement crackled down its length, the canal became the scene of the most striking outburst of imagination in American history.

The Erie Canal made New York the financial capital of America and brought the modern world crashing into the frontier. Men and women saw God face to face, gained and lost fortunes, and reveled in a period of intense spiritual creativity.

The new book: Heaven's Ditch by Historian Jack Kelly illuminates the spiritual and political upheavals along this "psychic highway" from its opening in 1825 through 1844. 

Jack Kelly will be at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck July 14, at the Schenectady Canal Festival at Mabee Farm Historic Site July 16, and at Northshire Books in Saratoga July 17. 