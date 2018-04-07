NYS Budget Includes Funding For East Ramapo Schools

A trio of New York lawmakers from the Hudson Valley says they have secured funding in the new state budget for the East Ramapo School District in Rockland County.

State Senator David Carlucci and Assemblymembers Ellen Jaffee and Ken Zebrowski, all Democrats, say they have secured $3 million in state funding to continue improvements and oversight at the East Ramapo Central School District. This comes following their legislation enacted in 2016 that provided for a state monitor to oversee finances and operations. The lawmakers say the monitor will remain and the district will receive a nearly $1 million increase in Foundation Aid. The money in the budget also helps fund full-day kindergarten and preserve such programs as art and music.

East Ramapo Central School District

