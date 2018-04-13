NYS DEC Wants Input On Blue Hole Permit Proposal

By Allison Dunne 44 minutes ago
  • Courtesy of the New York-New Jersey Trail Conference

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is asking the public to weigh in on a proposal to establish day permits to access a popular swimming hole in the Catskills. 

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says the proposal would require visitors to obtain no-cost, day permits to access the Blue Hole, which is in Catskill Park in the town of Denning, in Ulster County. The day permits would be for summer weekends and holidays from May 15 through October 15. Seggos says the small area has been seeing up to 1,000 visitors a day. DEC would issue up to 40 permits per day and each permit would allow entry for up to six individuals, allowing for a maximum of 240 people to access the Blue Hole daily. DEC is accepting comments on the proposed permitting system through May 28.

