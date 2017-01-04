NYS DOH Announces January PFOS Blood Testing Dates For Newburgh

New York officials Tuesday announced additional PFOS blood testing dates for Newburgh. Testing began in November.

New York state’s health commissioner announced additional dates for free blood testing during January for Newburgh area residents concerned about their past exposure to the city’s drinking water supply. In May, the public learned of PFOS contamination in the main source of drinking water for Newburgh — Washington Lake. Water has been declared safe since and is currently drawn from the Catskill Aqueduct. The blood tests will be performed on 11 days at Cornerstone Family Healthcare’s Lake Street location beginning January 5. Residents are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment with the state health department.

Blood testing dates are: Jan. 5, 6, 8. 10, 13, 15, 18, 20, 23, 26, and 29.

DOH encourages pre-registration for an appointment by calling 518-402-7950 or emailing BEOE@health.ny.gov.