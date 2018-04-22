NYS DOH Warns Of Potential Measles Exposures

By 1 hour ago

Credit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Wikimedia Commons

The New York State Department of Health is warning of potential measles exposures in Brooklyn and in Orange and Putnam Counties.

The department announced Saturday two tourists from Europe who were confirmed to have the virus visited a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Brooklyn on April 15th. The pair also visited the Watchtower World Headquarters in Tuxedo Park on April 16th and the Watchtower Educational Center in Patterson on April 17th.

DOH says the risk of developing is very low for people who have been vaccinated or are immune.

DOH says the tourists visited:

  • Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 873 New Jersey Avenue, Brooklyn, NY,  between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 15, 2018. 
  • Watchtower World Headquarters, 1 Kings Drive, Tuxedo Park, NY,  between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on April 16, 2018.
  • Watchtower Educational Center, 100 Watchtower Drive, Patterson, NY, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 17, 2018.
Tags: 
Measles
NYSDOH
health

Related Content

