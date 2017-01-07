NYS DOT: Route 218 In Orange County Is Closed For The Winter

By Allison Dunne 2 minutes ago
  • WIkiwand/NYS DOT

The often-closed scenic highway traversing a mountain near the U.S. Military Academy has been shut down for the winter because of hazardous road conditions.

State Department of Transportation officials said Friday that Route 218 in Orange County will remain closed until March 31 because of repeated closures due to boulders and ice falling on the roadway. The road is closed from the Cornwall town line to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The road over Storm King Mountain on the Hudson River's west bank had been closed several times beginning in November because of debris falling on the road. The latest closure on Decemeber 27 initially was thought to be temporary, but now apparently will last until the spring. DOT officials say the road could be reopened sooner if weather conditions improve.

Tags: 
Route 218
U.S. Military Academy
U.S. Military Academy at West Point
New York State Department of Transportation
DOT

