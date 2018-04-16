NYS Is Holding Public Hearings On Utilities' Responses To March Storms

By Allison Dunne 7 minutes ago
The New York state Department of Public Service will hold public hearings over the next two weeks about the response of the state’s seven major utility companies to winter storms in March.

Between March 2 and March 14, two severe storms caused widespread power outages for more than 590,000 New Yorkers, some for as long as 10 days. The Department is investigating the preparedness and response of Central Hudson; Con Edison; National Grid, NYSEG; Orange and Rockland Utilities; PSEG Long Island; and Rochester Gas & Electric. Hearings begin April 16 in Greene and Nassau Counties and continue through April 26. There will be public hearings in Columbia, Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Westchester Counties. Those unable to attend the hearings may provide comment to the Department before May 22.

