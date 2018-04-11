NYS Senator To Discuss Tax Fund For Indian Point Communities

On Wednesday, a New York state senator will be in the village where the Indian Point nuclear power plant is based.

Republican state Senator Terrence Murphy will be in Buchanan to announce that New York’s budget includes $24 million to help communities that will be impacted by the closure of Indian Point. He is slated to be joined by local officials from both sides of the aisle. Murphy, who is a member of the state Indian Point Closure Task Force and whose 40th District includes Indian Point, says the tax stabilization fund is to help protect local taxpayers from future financial hardship caused by the plant's closure. Both reactors are scheduled to be closed by 2021.