NYS Senator Opposes Parole For Judith Clark

A state senator from the Hudson Valley is urging a parole board to reject an inmate’s application for early release. This comes after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo last week commuted the inmate’s sentence, rendering her eligible for parole.

Senator David Carlucci, an Independent Democrat from Rockland County, has written to request that Judith Clark’s original sentence be upheld and her application for parole denied. The 67-year-old has served 35 years of a 75-years-to-life sentence for her role as the getaway driver in a deadly 1981 Brinks armored car robbery in Rockland County. Carlucci, in his January 3rd letter writes, “Allowing this murderer back on our streets is a slap in the face of the victims’ families and law enforcement.” Republican Rockland County Executive Ed Day had similar words. Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney commended Cuomo’s decision, saying Clark is an example of the rehabilitative potential of the criminal justice system.