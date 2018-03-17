NYS Senators To Hold Storm Response Hearing In Westchester

A New York state Senate hearing on storm response and preparedness is set for next week. Two state Senators from the Hudson Valley had called for the hearing following winter storms in early March that left large portions of their districts in the dark.

Republican Terrence Murphy, who chairs the state Senate Committee on Investigations and Government Operations, says residents and municipal officials want answers about why it took Con Edison and NYSEG so long to respond to outages. Republican Senator Sue Serino will serve as co-host of the hearing. She and Murphy represent much of the areas in Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester Counties that went days without power. Republican Joseph Griffo, who chairs the Senate Committee on Energy, is the other co-host. The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the John F. Kennedy High School auditorium in Somers. Democratic Assemblyman Tom Abinanti of Westchester is calling for storm response hearings in his chamber.

The public is invited to attend. Oral testimony is by invitation only. Written testimony can be submitted to John Winton at winton@nysenate.gov . For more information, contact Senator Murphy's District Office at 914-962-2624.