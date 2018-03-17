NYS Senators To Hold Storm Response Hearing In Westchester

By Allison Dunne 32 minutes ago
  • Senator Terrence Murphy (right) and Somers Supervisor Rick Morrissey are briefed on restoration efforts by a crew worker from Northline Utilities in Somers.
    Senator Terrence Murphy (right) and Somers Supervisor Rick Morrissey are briefed on restoration efforts by a crew worker from Northline Utilities in Somers.

A New York state Senate hearing on storm response and preparedness is set for next week. Two state Senators from the Hudson Valley had called for the hearing following winter storms in early March that left large portions of their districts in the dark.

Republican Terrence Murphy, who chairs the state Senate Committee on Investigations and Government Operations, says residents and municipal officials want answers about why it took Con Edison and NYSEG so long to respond to outages. Republican Senator Sue Serino will serve as co-host of the hearing. She and Murphy represent much of the areas in Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester Counties that went days without power. Republican Joseph Griffo, who chairs the Senate Committee on Energy, is the other co-host. The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the John F. Kennedy High School auditorium in Somers. Democratic Assemblyman Tom Abinanti of Westchester is calling for storm response hearings in his chamber.

The public is invited to attend. Oral testimony is by invitation only. Written testimony can be submitted to John Winton at winton@nysenate.gov . For more information, contact Senator Murphy's District Office at 914-962-2624.

March 2018 storm
New York State Senator Terrence Murphy
Con Edison
NYSEG

NYS Senators Call For Hearing On Utilities' Storm Response

By Allison Dunne Mar 6, 2018

Two New York state senators from the Hudson Valley are calling for a hearing on utility companies’ response to the storm that left large portions of the Hudson Valley in the dark.

Westchester County Exec Calls For Management Changes At Con Ed, NYSEG

By Allison Dunne Mar 9, 2018

Following two massive snowstorms that left large portions of the Hudson Valley in the dark, elected officials, from Congress to town supervisors, have berated utility companies that serve the lower Hudson Valley for their response to the first storm. Westchester County Executive George Latimer is calling for the CEOs of two power companies to step down.

NYS Senator Sponsors Bill On Classifying Mass Shootings

By Allison Dunne Mar 2, 2018
Courtesy of Terrence Murphy

A New York state senator from the Hudson Valley has introduced legislation to allow law enforcement to treat certain threats as terrorism.

Reaction To NY Governor's Budget Proposal Runs The Gamut

By Allison Dunne Jan 17, 2018
Governor Andrew Cuomo
Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released his $168 billion budget proposal Tuesday. His rationale for a good part of the spending plan focused on combating the new federal tax legislation. Reaction to the proposal is mixed.

Nor'easter Slamming East Coast

By Mar 2, 2018
A CDTA bus picks up passengers outside the WAMC studios on Albany's Central Avenue.
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

A major Nor'easter hit the East Coast overnight, dumping heavy wet snow with strong winds forecast throughout the day. WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas has the latest.