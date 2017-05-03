NYS Senators Say Ride-Sharing Law Loophole Must Be Closed

Two New York state senators have introduced legislation to fix what they say is a dangerous loophole in recently approved ride-sharing services for outside New York City.

Hudson Valley state Senator Sue Serino says that while the new law that was passed as part of the state budget included a requirement for background checks on prospective drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft, a loophole would allow Level 1 registered sex offenders to obtain the permits necessary to drive for these companies. Serino and fellow Republican Senator Tom Croci have introduced legislation to close the loophole. They say individuals found on the U.S. Department of Justice National Sex Offender registry are prohibited from receiving the necessary driving permit yet the database contains only those names designated as Levels 2 and 3 sex offenders in New York. Republican Dean Murray is sponsoring the bill in the Assembly.