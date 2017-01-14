NYS Water Infrastructure Projects Receive Funding

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Friday announced nearly $663 million in grants, interest-free loans and low-cost loans for water infrastructure projects across the state. Four of these projects are in the Hudson Valley.

In Ulster County, the City Kingston receives $3.4 million related to the installation of new water transmission mains, replacement valves, and the installation of structural lining at vulnerable locations. Sullivan County’s Town of Fallsburg is receiving a $16.4 million interest-free loan to refinance a prior loan and $4 million to finance additional costs. In Orange County, the Village of Cornwall-on-Hudson receives $1.7 million to finance costs associated with increasing the village’s well capacity to accommodate the shutdown of the Catskill Aqueduct. And $7 million is headed to the Village of Wappingers Falls in Dutchess County.  

