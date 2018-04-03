NYSSBA's Tim Kremer Reacts To State Budget

Now that the state budget is passed, school boards across New York have a better idea of what to expect in school aid as they work on budget plans that will go before the voters next month. The executive director of the New York State School Boards Association, Tim Kremer, says the $859 million increase in state aid to schools included in the new budget is less than what is needed to maintain current programs.

Kremer tells WAMC’s Brian Shields that school boards once again are working on their budgets with the tax cap in mind.