Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

NYSSBA's Tim Kremer Reacts To State Budget

By 36 minutes ago
  • Tim Kremer, executive director of New York State School Boards Association
    NYSSBA

Now that the state budget is passed, school boards across New York have a better idea of what to expect in school aid as they work on budget plans that will go before the voters next month. The executive director of the New York State School Boards Association, Tim Kremer, says the $859 million increase in state aid to schools included in the new budget is less than what is needed to maintain current programs. 

Kremer tells WAMC’s Brian Shields that school boards once again are working on their budgets with the tax cap in mind.

Tags: 
Tim Kremer
New York State Budget

Related Content

Reaction To NY Governor's Budget Proposal Runs The Gamut

By Allison Dunne Jan 17, 2018
Governor Andrew Cuomo
Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released his $168 billion budget proposal Tuesday. His rationale for a good part of the spending plan focused on combating the new federal tax legislation. Reaction to the proposal is mixed.

NYSSBA's Tim Kremer On Gov. Cuomo's State Of The State

By Jan 5, 2018
Tim Kremer, executive director of New York State School Boards Association
NYSSBA

With New York facing a roughly $4 billion deficit, how will schools fare in the state budget this year? Governor Andrew Cuomo will release his executive budget by the end of the month, but the Democrat laid out his agenda in the State of the State address January 3.

Tim Kremer On School Budget Votes In NY

By May 18, 2017
Tim Kremer, executive director of the New York State School Boards Association

School budgets were up for votes in communities around New York state this week, with a vast majority of spending plans being passed by voters.  The New York State School Boards Association says  just five of the 676 budgets proposed by school boards around the state on Tuesday were defeated.

How Education Fared In NY's Budget

By Apr 11, 2017
Tim Kremer, executive director of New York State School Boards Association
NYSSBA

Now that the state budget has been passed, school districts in New York have a better idea on what to expect in state aid, as voters get ready to decide local school budgets on May 16. 

NYSSBA's Tim Kremer On Gov. Cuomo's Education Plans

By Jan 12, 2017
Tim Kremer, executive director of the New York State School Boards Association

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has wrapped up his regional State of the State tour, during which he outlined his agenda for the 2017. For more on what the governor had to say about education, WAMC News spoke with Tim Kremer, the Executive Director of the New York State School Boards Association.

New York State Budget Includes Tax Changes

By Mar 31, 2018
New York State Capitol
flickr

The newly approved New York state budget includes a work around for the partial loss of state and local tax deductions in the federal tax overhaul.

Lawmakers Pass FY 2019 New York State Budget

By Mar 30, 2018

Governor Andrew Cuomo detailed the fiscal year 2019 state budget bill in a Friday night press conference. The Democrat called it a "Herculean task" to get the budget done before lawmakers headed home before the holiday weekend.

Majority Leader John Flanagan, a Republican, released a statement after the budget passed the Senate  before midnight Friday.

Ultimatums Issued As NY Budget Deadline Approaches

By Mar 30, 2018
New York State Capitol
flickr

New York state budget talks became heated in the final hours of negotiations Friday, as ultimatums were offered and there were threats of a government shutdown.

NY Budget Talks Down To The Wire As Holidays Loom

By Mar 29, 2018
New York state Capitol
Karen DeWitt

State lawmakers continue to try to work out a budget agreement in New York. They need to finish by midday today so legislators and staff can get home for the Passover and Easter holidays. However, some major issues related to the spending plan are still not resolved.

NY Budget Stalled Days Before Deadline

By Mar 28, 2018
Stanley Fritz of Citizen Action is one of many who spoke against the state budget's priories at a rally on the Million Dollar Staircase at the New York State Capitol on Wednesday.
Karen DeWitt

Budget talks are stalled one day before a self-imposed deadline of March 30 set by Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York state legislature. Meanwhile, groups left out of the deal are expressing their dismay.