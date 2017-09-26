O+ Festival To Take Place October 6th-8th In Kingston

O+ was founded in 2010 in Kingston, NY by a small group of artists-activists, doctors and a dentist. It is now a national nonprofit working in cities around the country that builds long-term relationships between creatives and health & wellness providers to help strengthen local communities.

Their year-round efforts culminate in one-day and weekend-long celebrations, during which underinsured artists and musicians create and perform in exchange for a variety of services donated by doctors, dentists and complementary care providers.

This year’s O+ Festival in Kingston takes place October 6-8 and the line-up includes Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amanda Palmer, San Francisco-based rock band Deerhoof, songwriter/guitarist Steve Gunn of Brooklyn, New York's White Hills, Baltimore rap artist Abdu Ali along with local favorites The Mammals and The Big Takeover.