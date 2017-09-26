Related Program: 
The Roundtable

O+ Festival To Take Place October 6th-8th In Kingston

By 1 hour ago

O+ was founded in 2010 in Kingston, NY by a small group of artists-activists, doctors and a dentist. It is now a national nonprofit working in cities around the country that builds long-term relationships between creatives and health & wellness providers to help strengthen local communities. 

Their year-round efforts culminate in one-day and weekend-long celebrations, during which underinsured artists and musicians create and perform in exchange for a variety of services donated by doctors, dentists and complementary care providers.

This year’s O+ Festival in Kingston takes place October 6-8 and the line-up includes Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amanda Palmer, San Francisco-based rock band Deerhoof, songwriter/guitarist Steve Gunn of Brooklyn, New York's White Hills, Baltimore rap artist Abdu Ali along with local favorites The Mammals and The Big Takeover.

The Olana Partnership And The Ancram Opera House Present Performing Olana

By Sep 18, 2017
Olana
Sarah LaDuke

The Olana Partnership, in collaboration with The Ancram Opera House, will present Performing Olana, an original play throughout the Olana landscape, on Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24. 

Performing Olana has been written by nationally recognized playwright and TV writer, Darrah Cloud and co-directed by the Ancram Opera House creatives Jeffrey Mousseau and Paul Ricciardi along with The Olana Partnership’s Director of Education Amy Hufnagel. The three theater artists have been working for months to design an immersive, promenade style theater production to be delivered in the landscape at Olana while the audience follows the story through the historic site. 

It is a play that takes the interpretation of Olana to another level- both in terms of costumed “interpretation” but also in the untold and imagined stories between the lines of letters and journals in the Church archive.

We welcome Paul Ricciardi, Co-Director of The Ancram Opera House. Playwright Darrah Cloud, and Amy Hufnagel, Director of Education for The Olana Partnership. 

Feibes & Schmitt Gallery And Ellsworth Kelly At The Hyde Collection

By Aug 16, 2017
Ellsworth Kelly, American, 1923-2015, Blue Curve/Red Curve, 2014, lithograph, edition RTP, 30 x 47 3/8 in., Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer, 2015.507, © Ellsworth Kelly and Gemini G.E.L., Los Angeles.
hydecollection.org

In June, The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, NY celebrated the opening of its first gallery dedicated to Modern and Contemporary art, the Feibes & Schmitt Gallery, with forty works drawn from the collection donated by Werner Feibes and the late James Schmitt in 2016.

Coinciding with the opening of the new Feibes & Schmitt Gallery, The Hyde features two exhibitions devoted to the printed work of Ellsworth Kelly. Widely recognized as one of the most important American artists of the last fifty years, Ellsworth Kelly redefined abstract art through his bold paintings, sculpture, prints, and drawing.

Here to tell us more are The Hyde Collection’s Interim Director Anne Saile and Museum Educator Jenny Hutchinson. 