Official: New York State Trooper, Suspect Killed

By 2 hours ago
  • New York State Police

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state trooper responding to a domestic call early Monday morning was killed along with a suspect, officials said.

The trooper was killed while responding to a domestic dispute south of the city of Corning, near the Pennsylvania state line, an official with knowledge of the investigation confirmed to The Associated Press. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to release the information.

The trooper's identity was being withheld pending the notification of relatives.

State police did not immediately respond to requests for details and comment. Gov. Andrew Cuomo was expected to join police for a press briefing on Monday afternoon.

The shooting near SUNY Corning Community College in New York's southern tier drew a large police presence throughout the morning.

A procession of dozens of state police cars with lights flashing followed the coroner's vehicle on Route 17 carrying the body of the fallen trooper to Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton.

This marks the second time a New York state trooper was killed responding to a domestic call in just under a year. Trooper Joel Davis, 36, was fatally shot July 9, 2017, in northern New York by an Army soldier as he responded to reports of gunfire at the soldier's home near Fort Drum. The soldier also killed his wife and wounded another woman before surrendering to troopers.

Davis had been the first New York trooper fatally shot in the line of duty in 10 years.

In April 2007, Trooper David Brinkerhoff was accidentally shot and killed by another officer during an intense gunbattle in Margaretville with a suspect who had shot and wounded another trooper.

In September 2006, Trooper Joseph Longobardo was fatally shot in an ambush by an escaped convict in Chautauqua County. That same year, Trooper Andrew Sperr was shot and killed in March in Big Flats when he stopped the vehicle of two suspects who had just robbed a bank.

Copyright The Associated Press 2018. All right reserved.

Tags: 
New York State Police

Related Content

State Police: Galway Supervisor Paul Lent Dies

By Jun 23, 2018
Facebook: New York State Police

The supervisor of the Saratoga County Town of Galway has died.

According to New York State Police, Paul Lent died after a tractor accident on his property Friday. Police say Lent was performing agricultural work when his tractor overturned and pinned him, causing his death.

New York And Vermont State Police Announce Multi-State Seatbelt Enforcement Campaign

By May 22, 2018
Vermont DMV Police vehicle
Pat Bradley/WAMC

New York and Vermont are among 22 states participating in a “Border to Border” law enforcement campaign aimed at getting more people to wear their seatbelts.

Northway Bridge Dedicated To Trooper Timothy Pratt

By May 3, 2018
New York State Police / Facebook

A bridge over the Adirondack Northway in Saratoga County has been named for a fallen state trooper.

Castleton Man Arrested After Two NYS Police Injured In Car Accident

By Mar 5, 2018
NYS Police Newsroom

New York State Police say they have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a collision that seriously injured two troopers early Sunday.

Castleton Man Charged After Two NYS Troopers Are Injured In Crash

By Mar 4, 2018
NYS Police Newsroom

New York State Police say they have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a collision that seriously injured two troopers early Sunday morning. Major Robert Patnaude said Sunday afternoon that Chris Neumann of Castleton, N.Y. was to be arraigned later Sunday.