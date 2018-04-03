Officials Discuss Security Measures For The Boston Marathon

Security plans are in place for this month’s Boston Marathon, which comes five years after bombs were exploded at the finish line.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials said there is no known credible threat against this year’s marathon.

At a press conference, Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Director Kurt Schwartz said one of the goals of the security plan is for the marathon to remain a family event.

"We are doing everything we can to encourage people of all ages to come out on Marathon Day, and along the 26.2 miles, to view the race, cheer the runners, and celebrate Patriots Day," he said.

In addition to traffic and security cameras, three tethered drones will be used to monitor the race route. Up to 8,000 police officers and National Guard troops will be on duty.