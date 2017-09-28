Officials Investigating Explosion At Schenectady County Asphalt Plant

Officials are investigating after an explosion at an asphalt plant in the Schenectady County town of Glenville rocked neighbors Thursday morning.

The explosion occurred at Mohawk Asphalt Emulsions on Freeman’s Bridge Road.

The Daily Gazette reports emergency crews responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m.

Five people were reportedly working at the plant at the time of the explosion that destroyed a fuel tank. Nobody was injured.

The newspaper says New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police are investigating to see if any violations occurred.

In October 2016, a tanker truck at the same plant exploded. Three men were injured and two of them later died.