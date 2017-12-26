Officials React: CT Garbage To NY Plan

Alarmed by reports that tons of trash will be sent to southern Albany County, Capital District Leaders are holding a news conference Wednesday morning in the town of Coeymans.

According to those reports, the State of Connecticut is considering a proposal to send 116,000 tons of garbage from 70 communities in Connecticut to be burned at the Lafarge cement plant in Ravena. according to a press release, Speakers at the news conference will include: Albany County Executive Dan McCoy and former EPA Regional Administrator Judith Enck.

Lafarge took out a quarter page ad in Tuesday's Albany Times Union, insisting the company is Not interested in the Nutmeg state's garbage, stating quote "we are as upset as others about being named, without our consent, as a potential destination for these materials." A Town of Coeymans spokesman says the press event will be held as planned.