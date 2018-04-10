Officials Say Firefighting Foam May Have Polluted Water

Vermont officials say they believe firefighting foam used to extinguish a fire from a 1986 plane crash may be the present-day source of chemical contamination of wells in Clarendon.

State environmental officials told the Clarendon Select Board Monday that only two wells tested positive for high contamination levels of PFOS and PFOA. The Rutland Herald reports the two wells serve hundreds of employees at the Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport and a nearby business park.

State Waste Management and Prevention Division officials say they are performing additional testing and will install a carbon-based filter system. Businesses are being supplied with bottled water.

