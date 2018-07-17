Related Program: 
The Roundtable

One Country, One Game: A Celebration Of Baseball In North Adams

By 1 hour ago
  • "Willie Foster and Young Fans" by Kadir Nelson

North Adams, Massachusetts is celebrating baseball across the nation with "One Country, One Game: A Celebration of Baseball."  “Shades of Greatness” from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City anchors the exhibit, which also includes features on Berkshire County players like Hall of Famer Frank Grant and Jack Chesbro and memorabilia from Berkshire County teams through the years.

Dan Bosley is a lifelong baseball fan and was the president of the North Adams SteepleCats, a team in the New England Collegiate Baseball League for 7 years following 24 years in the Massachusetts State House. The North Adams SteepleCats have had over 120 former players drafted into professional baseball with nine making it to the Major Leagues.

Tags: 
north adams
Baseball
negro leagues
north adams steeplecats
dan bosley
sports
art
history

