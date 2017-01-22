One Dead In Montpelier Shooting

Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting in Montpelier.

Police say the victim, 33-year-old Markus Austin, was found dead around 4:30 Sunday morning outside a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex where he lived.

Police say a male suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. No one is in custody at this time.

Authorities say they do not think this is a random shooting and they believe the victim and suspect knew other. They also say there may be more than one suspect involved.

Police declined to discuss a motive for the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who may have information about the people involved is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Middlesex or the Montpelier Police Department.

