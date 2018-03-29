ONE Fair And 24-Hour Drone At Basilica Hudson

Basilica Hudson in Hudson, New York is presenting two big events in April.

The first, taking place April 7 is the ONE Fair (presented with Virago Futures) which focuses on sustainability and how residents of the Hudson Valley can run their homes with renewable energy.

At the end of the month, the 24-Hour Drone is back. Basilica Hudson partners with Le Guess Who? Festival to present an immersive, all-encompassing event featuring an international roster of musicians and sound artists to create a full 24 hours of unbroken sound.

Basilica Hudson Co-Founder and Director Meslissa Auf der Maur joins us.