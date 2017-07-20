One Killed, One Injured In Saratoga Springs House Fire

Authorities say one person has died and another has been injured in a fire at a home in Saratoga Springs.

Police in the upstate city tell the Times Union of Albany that the fire was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday in a two-story home in a housing development on Saratoga's southwestern outskirts.

Lt. Robert Jillson says one person died in the blaze, while a second victim was being flown by helicopter to a hospital burn unit. The victims' names haven't been released.

Firefighters contained the blaze within a half hour after arriving the scene.

There's no immediate word about a possible cause of the fire.

