Oneonta Mayor On The State Of The City

By 55 minutes ago
  • Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig
    Gary Herzig

The mayor of Oneonta, NY says despite the problems facing the Otsego County city, there is plenty of room for optimism. Mayor Gary Herzig delivered his state of the city address this week to the Common Council, and then spoke with WAMC News. 

He said Oneonta faces its share of challenges but is ready to meet them head-on. Herzig said, like many other college towns, Oneonta must deal with its share of underage drinking. Mayor Herzig says the Common Council passed a local law Tuesday night to hold young people more responsible. Mayor Herzig plans to sign the ordinance after a hearing is held April 3.

Herzig Delivers Oneonta State Of The City

By Apr 5, 2017
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig
Gary Herzig

Like most upstate communities, Oneonta has had a rough ride since the end of World War II with the post-manufacturing economy. But the city does have some built-in advantages: a college-based economy with SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College in town and the Oneonta Railyard. Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig, a Democrat, gave his State of the City address Tuesday evening, laying out initiatives to boost the local economy and improve the city, including fixing an aging water and sewer system, a problem faced by many cities in the Northeast.

Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta

By Jim Kevlin Oct 27, 2016
Tim Hurst / Flickr

WAMC's David Guistina talks to Jim Kevlin of Hometown Oneonta, the Freeman's Journal, and AllOtsego.com about Cooperstown's divestment from fossil fuels.

Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta

By Jim Kevlin Mar 10, 2016
Otsego County

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Jim Kevlin of Hometown Oneonta about a market study of a waterpark planned in Otsego County. 

Oneonta Mayor Speaks Of Plan For City

By Feb 17, 2016
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig
Gary Herzig

City officials in Oneonta heard an update from a consulting firm last evening on a new comprehensive plan for the city. Elan Planning, Design and Landscape Architecture of Saratoga Springs was hired for $90,000  to help the city plan its future. A steering committee appointed by the mayor will hear from the public as part of the process. Gary Herzig, the mayor of Oneonta, says the city needs to update its plans for the future.

Oneonta's Appointed Mayor Prepares To Take Office

By Sep 2, 2015
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig
Gary Herzig

Gary Herzig has been appointed the mayor of Oneonta in a unanimous vote by the common council. The Democrat who is running unopposed for mayor in this fall’s election replaces acting Mayor Russ Southard, who took over late last year after the death of Mayor Dick Miller. Herzig, who is expected to take over later this month, admits there has been some disruption in city government over the past year.

Oneonta Mayor Begins Full Term Friday

Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig
Gary Herzig

Although he’s already been in the position for several months, Gary Herzig will be officially inaugurated as mayor of Oneonta on New Year’s Day.