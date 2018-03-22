Oneonta Mayor On The State Of The City

The mayor of Oneonta, NY says despite the problems facing the Otsego County city, there is plenty of room for optimism. Mayor Gary Herzig delivered his state of the city address this week to the Common Council, and then spoke with WAMC News.

He said Oneonta faces its share of challenges but is ready to meet them head-on. Herzig said, like many other college towns, Oneonta must deal with its share of underage drinking. Mayor Herzig says the Common Council passed a local law Tuesday night to hold young people more responsible. Mayor Herzig plans to sign the ordinance after a hearing is held April 3.