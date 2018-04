The newly approved New York state budget sets up a process that could give lawmakers pay raises by the end of the year. But it doesn't include ethics reforms even after Governor Andrew Cuomo's former top aide was convicted of bribery and the trials of the state legislature's former leaders. Do you think lawmakers should receive a raise? What are your thoughts on ethics reform? WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts.

