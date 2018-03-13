Open Forum: North Korea 3/13/18

Women Against War will present International Coordinator for Women Cross the DMZ, Christine Ahn, at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Albany on Saturday, February 10 at 7 p.m. Her talk is entitled "Defusing the US-North Korea Conflict: Building on the Olympic Truce."
Ahn organized the 2015 Women’s March across the Korean DMZ, including Nobel Peace Laureates, women from North and South Korea and peace activists from across the world-including Medea Benjamin and Ann Wright from the US. Participants continue to advocate with global policy makers for a peaceful settlement. She is now leading a women’s peace delegation to the January 16th Forum of Foreign Ministers from 20 Countries in Vancouver, Canada.