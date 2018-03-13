Related Program: 
Open Forum: North Korea 3/13/18

  • Map of North Korea
    Central Intelligence Agency's World Factbook.

Leonard Cutler of Siena College, Mark Dallas of Union College and Nolan Fahrenkopf of the University at Albany join Vox Pop to discuss the latest in relations between the United States and North Korea. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email your questions to voxpop@wamc.org. 

Women Against War Presents Christine Ahn 2/10

By Feb 2, 2018
Christine Ahn

Women Against War will present International Coordinator for Women Cross the DMZ, Christine Ahn, at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Albany on Saturday, February 10 at 7 p.m. Her talk is entitled "Defusing the US-North Korea Conflict: Building on the Olympic Truce."

Ahn organized the 2015 Women’s March across the Korean DMZ, including Nobel Peace Laureates, women from North and South Korea and peace activists from across the world-including Medea Benjamin and Ann Wright from the US. Participants continue to advocate with global policy makers for a peaceful settlement. She is now leading a women’s peace delegation to the January 16th Forum of Foreign Ministers from 20 Countries in Vancouver, Canada.

Keith Strudler: The Uneasy Olympic Truce

By Keith Strudler Jan 10, 2018

Here’s the good news. If you have tickets to February’s upcoming Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, there seems to be an ever so slightly better chance you’ll enjoy that experience without the inconvenience of a military exercise from North Korea. That’s not a guarantee, but an aspiration made more likely due to the relative and very recent detente between the Koreas, much predicated upon the upcoming Games themselves.

Open Forum: North Korea 12/5/17

Steven Leibo of The Sage Colleges joins the show to discuss U.S. relations with North Korea. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts.

Open Forum: North Korea 8/8/17

Tensions between North Korea and the U.S. continue to rise after the United Nations approved a new package of sanctions on the reclusive regime following North Korean missile tests. In the studio to discuss the issue is Steven Leibo of The Sage Colleges. Leibo is also a WAMC commentator. WAMC's Alan Chartocks hosts.

Congressional Corner With Peter Welch

By Jul 25, 2017
Rep. Peter Welch

North Korea has vexed the U.S for decades.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Vermont Representative Peter Welch wraps up his discussion with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.