Open Forum: North Korea 4/24/18

President Trump is expected to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un within the next month.  South Korean President Moon Jae-in is to meet Kim on Friday at the border village of Panmunjom in a rare summit between the Koreas. The rivals remain technically at war because the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty. Here to discuss this and more is Mark Dallas of Union College. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts.

