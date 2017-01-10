Open Forum: Reflecting On The Obama Years

President Obama is expected to deliver a farewell address tonight in Chicago. WAMC will carry special coverage of the address at 9 p.m.

After eight years in office, the president will step aside as Donald Trump is sworn into office on January 20th. So today we’ll take a look back at what President Obama has accomplished during his two terms.

We want to hear from you. What do you think the president has been able to do? How will he be remembered?

So give us a call at 1-800-348-2551. You can email your questions and comments to voxpop@wamc.org.