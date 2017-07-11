Open Forum: Syria, ISIS And Russia 7/11/17

The Iraqi government has declared victory over the Islamic State terrorist group in Mosul, but the group is among those still involved in the Syrian conflict, along with the U.S. and Russia. Meanwhile, U.S.-Russian relations are under a microscope again after a recent meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin. Here to discuss all of this is Dr. Jim Steiner of the Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy at the University at Albany. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts.
The number to call is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email your question to voxpop@wamc.org.