Related Program: 
Vox Pop

Open Forum: Syria, ISIS And Russia 7/11/17

  • wikipedia.org

The Iraqi government has declared victory over the Islamic State terrorist group in Mosul, but the group is among those still involved in the Syrian conflict, along with the U.S. and Russia. Meanwhile, U.S.-Russian relations are under a microscope again after a recent meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin. Here to discuss all of this is Dr. Jim Steiner of the Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy at the University at Albany. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts.

The number to call is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email your question to voxpop@wamc.org. 

Tags: 
ISIS
syria
President Trump
Vladimir Putin

Related Content

Author And Activist Phyllis Bennis To Speak At Women Against War Event 2/8

By Jan 31, 2017
Phyllis Bennis

This morning we will talk about Women Against War's Annual Gathering – coming up on February 8th in Loudonville, NY. Their featured speaker is author & activist Phyllis Bennis to discuss ISIS, Syria & the US in the Middle East. 

Bennis is the author of Understanding ISIS & the New Global War on Terror: A Primer.  She is Director of the New Internationalism Project at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, D.C., a key resource for peace activists. 

She has served as an informal adviser to several top UN officials on the Middle East and UN democratization issues. In 2001 she helped found and remains active with the US Campaign to End the Israeli Occupation. She has recently joined the national board of Jewish Voice for Peace. 

The Way Of The Strangers: Encounters With The Islamic State

By Jan 3, 2017
Book Cover - The Way of The Strangers

Tens of thousands of men and women have left comfortable, privileged lives to join the Islamic State and kill for it. To them, its violence is beautiful and holy, and the caliphate a fulfillment of prophecy and the only place on earth where they can live and die as Muslims.

The new book - The Way of the Strangers - is an intimate journey into the minds of the Islamic State’s true believers. From the streets of Cairo to the mosques of London, Journalist Graeme Wood interviews supporters, recruiters, and sympathizers of the group.

Through character study and analysis, Wood provides a look at a movement that has inspired so many people to abandon or uproot their families. Many seek death—and they will be the terror threat of the next decade, as they strike back against the countries fighting their caliphate.

Graeme Wood is a national correspondent for The Atlantic and he teaches in the political science department at Yale University. His new book is: The Way of the Strangers

Herbert London: Withstanding A Second Muslim Invasion

By Herbert London Oct 5, 2016

After two months of an onslaught by troops of the Ottoman Empire, the Habsburg Monarchy along with the Polish Commonwealth and the Holy Roman Empire under the command of King John Sobieski rose to defend Christianity at Kahlenberg Mountain near Vienna in September 1683. The battle marked the turning point in the 300 year Ottoman-Hapsburg wars with Christianity on the European continent prevailing.

The History, Strategy, And Doomsday Vision Of The Islamic State

By Sep 27, 2016
Book Cover - The Isis Apocalypse

The Islamic State is one of the most lethal and successful jihadist groups in modern history, surpassing even al-Qaeda. Thousands of its followers have marched across Syria and Iraq, subjugating millions, enslaving women, beheading captives, and daring anyone to stop them. Thousands more have spread terror beyond the Middle East under the Islamic State's black flag.

How did the Islamic State attract so many followers and conquer so much land? By being more ruthless, more apocalyptic, and more devoted to state-building than its competitors.

Based almost entirely on primary sources in Arabic-including ancient religious texts and secret al-Qaeda and Islamic State letters that few have seen - William McCants' The ISIS Apocalypse explores how religious fervor, strategic calculation, and doomsday prophecy shaped the Islamic State's past and foreshadow its dark future.

Fresh From ISIS Fight, Navy Pilot Returns To Capital Region

By Brian Shields Sep 26, 2016
Captain David Little
U.S. Navy

A Navy pilot who grew up and attended school in the Glens Falls-Queensbury area will be back hime this week speaking with students, community members and elected officials about the fight against ISIS. Captain David Little, whose mother is state Senator Betty Little, is the commander of Carrier Air Wing Seven, assigned to the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Harry Truman.