Open Space Institute Conserves Property In Catskill Park

By Allison Dunne 10 minutes ago
  • Brett Cole courtesy of OSI

The Open Space Institute has conserved more than 200 acres within Catskill Park.

OSI official says safeguarding the 215-acre Watson Hollow property, which drains into the Ashokan Reservoir, will also help protect drinking water for New York City. The property was purchased for $450,000. The 120-acre northern parcel is near the Slide Mountain Wilderness area of Catskill Park, while the 95-acre southern section is adjacent to the park’s Sundown Wild Forest area. OSI President and CEO Kim Elliman says the protection of Watson Hollow will help preserve the Catskills’ rural character while opening more wild areas for recreation. OSI intends to transfer the property to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Tags: 
OSI
Open Space Institute
Watson Hollow

Related Content

OSI Acquires Property Next To Minnewaska

By Allison Dunne Oct 9, 2014
New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation

Dozens of acres of undeveloped land are expected to be added to a state preserve in Ulster County.

Thacher Park Opens Visitor Center

By May 5, 2017
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

John Boyd Thacher State Park has been a Capital Region destination for decades. Now, the historic site with gorgeous views and extensive nature trails has a new visitors center.

Group Buys Land Near Lake George For Forest Preserve

By Jan 31, 2016
Open Space Institute

A preservation group has purchased 836 acres near Lake George in the southeastern Adirondacks for eventual sale to New York state for incorporation into the Adirondack Forest Preserve.