Open Space Institute Conserves Property In Catskill Park

The Open Space Institute has conserved more than 200 acres within Catskill Park.

OSI official says safeguarding the 215-acre Watson Hollow property, which drains into the Ashokan Reservoir, will also help protect drinking water for New York City. The property was purchased for $450,000. The 120-acre northern parcel is near the Slide Mountain Wilderness area of Catskill Park, while the 95-acre southern section is adjacent to the park’s Sundown Wild Forest area. OSI President and CEO Kim Elliman says the protection of Watson Hollow will help preserve the Catskills’ rural character while opening more wild areas for recreation. OSI intends to transfer the property to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.