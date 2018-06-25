Opera Saratoga's 2018 Season

Lake George Opera, now Opera Saratoga, began with a production of "Die Fledermaus" at the Diamond Point Theatre on July 5, 1962, playing to an audience of 230 people. The company now calls Saratoga Springs home and performs for more than 25,000 people annually.

This season, Opera Saratoga presents productions of “The Merry Widow,” “The Consul,” and a double-header with the American Premier of “Rocking Horse Winner,” and the World Premiere of a chamber version of “Vinkensport, or The Finch Opera.”

The season runs through July 15. Opera Saratoga's Artistic and General Director Lawrence Edelson joins us.