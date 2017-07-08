"Operation Sober Boater" Launched To Increase Safety

Police in upstate New York are launching a new effort to reduce drunk boating. 

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple and Saratoga County Sheriff Mike Zurlo launched "Operation Sober Boater" Thursday. They say law enforcement will increase patrols and also look to restaurant owners or boaters to self-police consumption.

The Albany County Sheriff's Office has three boats that patrol the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers. The Saratoga department patrols waterways with four boats and two jet skis.

Deputies will share "Operation Sober Boater" handouts in local restaurants.

