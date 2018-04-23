Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Orange County Has Its First Medical Marijuana Dispensary

By Allison Dunne 57 minutes ago

A medical marijuana dispensary is open in Newburgh, New York — the first in Orange County. There was a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, but the dispensary has been open for a few weeks and has already served many clients.

Michelle Bodner is CEO and president of PalliaTech New York, which operates the dispensary under the brand name Curaleaf New York.

“We had a very quiet opening. In the two weeks we’ve been open, we’ve really been helping dozens and dozens of patients and feel great about it,” Bodner says. “So we’re looking forward to helping many, many more.”

Democratic New York state Assemblyman James Skoufis attended the ribbon cutting ceremony and says there is much demand for a dispensary in Orange County.

“It’s about those individuals who are suffering from cancer who are looking for pain relief. It’s about those children who are suffering from epilepsy who are looking for medicine that will reduce the number of episodes that they suffer from. That’s what this is really about,” Skoufis says. “There’s economic development and activity involved, of course, but it’s about making sure that there’s that access there for people to find help.”

Skoufis’ 99th District includes portions of Orange and Rockland Counties.

“I can’t tell you how many constituents over the past number of years have reached out to me really desperate for a more local dispensary with that sort of access,” says Skoufis.

Prior to Curaleaf’s opening, area residents had to travel to dispensaries in Kingston or White Plains, or New York City. Bodner says that based only on two weeks of data, patients are coming from surrounding counties and as far as two hours away.

“It’s centrally located to Orange, Dutchess, Westchester, Rockland. This site, in particular, is right off [I-]84, near [I-]87. It’s safe. It’s open. It’s a great building,” says Bodner. “It’s near sort of the iconic Alexis Diner that everyone in the region knows about.”

In fact, she says the owner of the Alexis Diner next door is Curaleaf’s landlord. In August 2017, the state Department of Health announced it had added five new registered organizations to manufacture and dispense medical marijuana in New York. The state also announced that it had seen, at that point, a more than 70 percent increase in certified patients since March 2017. Bodner says Newburgh was Curaleaf’s first dispensary in New York. Curaleaf also opened a dispensary in Plattsburgh April 19 and plans to open soon in Queens and on Long Island.

“There are 20 million people in New York. There were only five licensees. There were only 20 dispensaries. Now there will be 40. We’re actually the first dispensary to open up from the new five. So we’re the first two to open up of the next 20,” Bodner says. “And even with the 40, I think there’s still quite a bit of growth before we’re able to really reach all the patients that need our medications.”

Hudson Valley Republican state Senator Bill Larkin says he requested the state Department of Health expand the number of allowable dispensaries.

“And we decided that the distribution of them wasn’t equal. We thought so in the beginning,” Larkin says. “But Newburgh is a cornerstone between Kingston and White Plains.”

Bodner says Curaleaf hopes to be approved for delivery in the next few months. PalliaTech was approved to manufacture in Ulster County. PalliaTech NY is based in New York City and is a subsidiary of PalliaTech, Inc., in Massachusetts.

Tags: 
medical marijuana
Curaleaf
PalliaTech
Assemblyman James Skoufis
State Senator Bill Larkin

Related Content

Is A Federal Crackdown Coming On Legal Pot In Massachusetts ?

By Jan 8, 2018

      The top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts Monday offered no assurances that he will take a hands-off approach to legalized pot.

Veterans Are Key As Surge Of States OK Medical Pot For PTSD

By Nov 26, 2017
Flickr

When New York decided to let post-traumatic stress disorder patients use medical marijuana, it joined a fast-rising tide of states.

Medical Marijuana Facility Planned For Schenectady County

By Aug 2, 2017
Picture of marijuana plant
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

A new medical marijuana cultivation and production facility will be built in the Schenectady County town of Glenville. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard reports it’s one of several new facilities joining New York state’s program for the drug.

NY Authorizes 5 New Medical Marijuana Producers

By Aug 1, 2017
WAMC composite image by Dave Lucas

New York state has authorized five more organizations to manufacture and dispense medical marijuana to improve patient access to dispensing facilities across the state.

HV Lawmaker Asks NY AG To Look Into Discrimination Claim

By Allison Dunne Apr 18, 2018
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

The chair of the New York Assembly Task Force on People with Disabilities is asking the state attorney general to investigate an alleged incident of employment discrimination.