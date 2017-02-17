Oroville Dam Reached Capacity Faster Than Previous 16 Years

Since going over capacity last week, the water level in the Oroville Dam has dropped, but it's still at a higher level for this time of year than the previous 16 years.

The dam reached capacity causing overflowing water to go into two of the dam's spillways. But damage to those spillways created concern that they would fail and prompted an evacuation of nearly 200,000 people. The lift on the evacuation was announced on Tuesday, but because of projected high levels of precipitation for California this winter, residents are told to remain vigilant.

California has experienced a massive drought for the past five years which led to water restrictions, tough farming conditions, and the state's dams and reservoirs not being undergoing the same type of strain that was put on the Oroville Dam last week.

Officials have said that the levels are now low enough to contain water from the next rainstorm, but that residents should be ready to evacuate again if conditions change.

