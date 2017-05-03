Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Other People: Takes & Mistakes



Can one person know another person? How do we live through other people? Is it possible to fill the gap between people? If not, can art fill that gap?

Grappling with these questions, David Shields gives us Other People: Takes & Mistakes, a book that is something of a revelation: seventy-plus essays, written over the last thirty-five years, reconceived and recombined to form neither a miscellany nor a memoir but a sustained meditation on otherness. The book is divided into five sections: Men, Women, Athletes, Performers, Alter Egos.

people
relationships
humans
psychology
essays
men
women
athletes
performers
alter egos

