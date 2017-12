Democrat Joanne Yepsen has served Saratoga Springs as mayor for the past four years. Prior to her two terms, Yepsen served eight years as a county supervisor.

In January Yepsen will step down and her current Deputy Mayor Meg Kelly will become the next mayor of the Spa City.

As the administration prepares to transition, WAMC’s Lucas Willard asked Yepsen about what she is most proud of from her time in city hall.