Overwhelmed By The Response, Springfield Closes Hurricane Relief Donation Centers

By 14 minutes ago

    

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno looks at some of the items donated for Hurricane Maria relief that were left at a collection center in City Hall.
Credit City of Springfield, Office of the Mayor

              Overwhelmed by the amount of items donated as part of Hurricane Maria relief efforts, the city of Springfield Tuesday night abruptly shut down collection sites.

       Now, an appeal has gone out for volunteers to help sort and package the thousands of items for shipment to Puerto Rico.  

       WAMC’s  Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke this morning with Springfield City Councilor Adam Gomez, who is one of the directors of the Western Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico coalition.

      Volunteers can sign up through the coalition's Facebook page.

      Donations are being encouraged to a relief fund set up at Freedom Credit Union.

Tags: 
Western Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Adam Gomez

