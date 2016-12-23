Paladino Stands By Racist Writings

Former New York gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino, the Republican who lost to Andrew Cuomo in 2010 and is a key surrogate for Donald Trump in New York, is standing by controversial written comments he made as part of a “wishlist” for 2017. The Buffalo businessman and school board member wrote in the alternative weekly newspaper Artvoice that he would like to see President Obama catch “mad cow disease after being caught having relations” with a cow and added that he would like to see Michelle Obama “return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe.” Paladino’s campaign in 2010 was dogged by a scandal over obscene emails he forwarded.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said in statement that Paladino has “a long history of racist and incendiary comments,” he has “no credibility” and has embarrassed New Yorkers with his “latest hate-filled rage.”