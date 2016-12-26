Related Program: 
Paladino's Son Denounces Father's Racist Comments

The son of President-elect Donald Trump's New York campaign co-chairman has denounced his father's comments about President Barack Obama and his wife.

Carl Paladino said in remarks appearing Thursday in a weekly publication that he hoped Obama would die from mad cow disease. He called Michelle Obama a male who should be "let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe."

Paladino founded a Buffalo development firm now run by his son, William Paladino.

The younger Paladino wrote on the company's Facebook page that the company didn't condone what his father said. He called the statements "disrespectful and absolutely unnecessary."

The elder Paladino, a wealthy real estate executive and Buffalo school board member, confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday he made the comments. He said in an emailed statement they had "nothing to do with race."

The Buffalo News first reported the posting Sunday.

