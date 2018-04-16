Parasite Transmitted By Ticks Discovered In Canada Lynx

University of New Hampshire scientists have discovered a previously undiagnosed parasite transmitted by ticks and a virus in the Canada lynx.

The New Hampshire Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory uncovered the findings during a recent research study. Two senior veterinary pathologists led the project and are expected to present their results Tuesday at the 74th Northeast Fish and Wildlife Conference in Burlington, Vermont.

The striking, snow-loving feline has been listed as a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act since 2000.

Scientists performed post-mortem examinations on 38 lynx from Maine's Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. They found a lungworm infection and inflammation in many of them.

Pathologist Brian Stevens says the discovery will help biologists monitor the populations moving forward. The implications for the species remain unclear.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

