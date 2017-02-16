Parents Of Children Left On North Adams School Bus Sue City, Mayor

By 3 hours ago
  • The seal of the the city of North Adams, Massachusetts
    wikipedia.org

The parents of two special needs children left unattended on a school bus in North Adams, Massachusetts last year have sued the city's schools and Mayor Richard Alcombright.

The negligence suit filed last week alleges the children ages 3 and 5 were left on the bus in January 2016 for about an hour. According to The Berkshire Eagle, the suit says both children have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. The suit seeks unspecified damages.

The bus company, the school committee, and several individuals were also named as defendants.

A city lawyer says the complaint has been referred to the city's insurer and the city intends to defend the case.

Police investigated and determined the children were alone on the bus for about 20 minutes and did not seek criminal charges.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.  

Tags: 
city of north adams

Related Content

North Adams, MA Is A Small Business Revolution Main Street Finalist

By Feb 14, 2017
North Adams, MA

The Small Business Revolution is a movement created to shine a spotlight on the vital impact that small businesses have on our economy, our communities and our daily lives.

The organization traveled the country, capturing the inspiring stories of 100 small businesses and recognized that nowhere in America are small businesses more critical, and more under siege, than in our small towns. They created the Small Business Revolution – Main Street to help those small businesses, and in turn, those small towns, reignite the spark that drives them and keeps people coming back.

Each season, The Small Business Revolution seeks out America’s most inspiring small towns, and award the winner with a $500,000 revitalization. The season 1 winner was Wabash, Indiana and voting is open now for the finalists in Season 2. The 5 finalists are Bristol Borough, PA; Georgetown, SC; Kingsburg, CA; Red Wing, MN; and North Adams, MA!

Eric Kerns, co-Founder, Bright Ideas Brewing and Partner in Hotel Development in North Adams and Suzy Helme, Community Events Director of North Adams join us to tell us more. 

North Adams The Focus Of National Small Business Competition

By Jan 12, 2017
Downtown North Adams, Massachusetts
wikipedia.org

North Adams, Massachusetts is the focus this week of an organization committed to small businesses in small communities. Members of the Deluxe Small Business Revolution on Main Street are touring North Adams. They are gathering input to see if businesses in the western Massachusetts city deserve a half-million dollar award. 

Alcombright On Children’s Mental Health Week, Increased Tobacco Purchasing Age And Budget

By Apr 27, 2016
This is a picture of North Adams Mayor Richard Alcombright
Jim Levulis / WAMC

The city of North Adams is marking May 1 to May 7 as Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week. The nationally-recognized week seeks to increase public knowledge of the challenges children and their families face.

North Adams Unveils $38 Million Infrastructure Plan

By Mar 24, 2016
A piece of a water pipe that fed Overlook Terrace in North Adams. It frozen in Feb. 2015 leaving a handful of homes without running water for more than a week.
Jim Levulis / WAMC

North Adams has unveiled a wide-ranging five-year plan that aims to improve the city’s infrastructure and capital needs.

Frozen, Busted Pipe Leaves North Adams Homes Without Water For Week

By Feb 24, 2015
Jim Levulis / WAMC

Five homes in North Adams have been without running water for more than a week as subzero temperatures froze a nearly 100-year-old pipe.