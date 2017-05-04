Park With Panoramic Views Near Albany Opens $4.3M Center

A popular state park that offers panoramic views of the Albany area has opened its new $4.3 million visitor’s center to introduce folks to the park's trails and to provide environmental education.

A ceremony to officially open the 8,240-square-foot Thacher State Park Center was held Thursday. State parks commissioner Rose Harvey says the new center will help showcase the park.

“Thacher State Park and now Thacher Park Center is the signature project of Governor’s New York 2020”

The 2,500-acre park sits on the Helderberg Escarpment some 10 miles west of Albany, offering spectacular views of the Hudson Valley, Green Mountains and the foothills of the Adirondacks.

